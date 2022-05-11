First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $3,999,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

