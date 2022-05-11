First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,553 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.