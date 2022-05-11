First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heska worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Heska by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heska by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Heska by 607.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Heska by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.16 million, a PE ratio of -812.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.