First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.