Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

