14,470 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at 22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 21.00 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 39.66.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

