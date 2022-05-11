First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Masonite International worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

DOOR opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.71. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.18.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.