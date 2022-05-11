First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,751.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,570.64. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,078.30 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

