First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,181,000 after buying an additional 122,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -453.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

