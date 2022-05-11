First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,001 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.96.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

