First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

