Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

