First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 423.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS IYZ opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.