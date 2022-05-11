First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $315.88 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $310.37 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.65.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

