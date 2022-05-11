First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,785 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

OCSL opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 53.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

