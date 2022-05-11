First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 294.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 68.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

