Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

