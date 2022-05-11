First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,813,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

