First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

