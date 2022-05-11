First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.