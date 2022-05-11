Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,654,000.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $190.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.26. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

