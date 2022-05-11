First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.