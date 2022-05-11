Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

JJSF opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.76. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $122.02 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

