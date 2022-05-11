Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

BATS:LVHI opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

