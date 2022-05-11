Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $138.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38.

