First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

