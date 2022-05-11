Texas Permanent School Fund Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $86.82.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

