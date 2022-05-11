Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $350,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

