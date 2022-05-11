Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

