Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,936 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at $632,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

