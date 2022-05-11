Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 585 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

