Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

