Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

