Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.