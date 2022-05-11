Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,319 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.