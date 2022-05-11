Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

