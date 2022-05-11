Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,773 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TowneBank worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

