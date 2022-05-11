TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

TC Energy stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

