Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79,703 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

