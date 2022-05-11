Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $290.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $278.97 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.28.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

