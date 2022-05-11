Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 224,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.