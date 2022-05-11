Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

