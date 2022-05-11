Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 62.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

