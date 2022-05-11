Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

