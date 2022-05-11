Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

