Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

