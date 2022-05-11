Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

