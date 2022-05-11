Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

