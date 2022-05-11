Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 243.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,019 shares during the period.

AVEM stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

