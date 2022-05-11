Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,068,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 601,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 192,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

